PARIS May 13 French construction-to-media
conglomerate Bouygues said its current operating loss
narrowed in a first quarter that saw the first signs of
stabilisation in the French construction market and improving
trends at its telecoms arm.
Bouygues, which last month ended talks to sell its telecoms
unit to market leader Orange, said Bouygues Telecom's
performance "validated" the strategic choices it had made.
Bouygues reiterated the group should continue to improve its
profitability in 2016.
The family-controlled Bouygues group, which also builds
roads and owns France's biggest private broadcaster TF1
, said first-quarter revenue declined 3 percent to
6.534 billion euros ($7.43 billion), while the current operating
loss narrowed to 140 million euros from a loss of 194 million a
year earlier.
According to a ThomsonReuters poll of 12 analysts, median
forecasts for Bouygues had given quarterly sales of 6.48 billion
euros and a current operating loss of 172 million.
($1 = 0.8792 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Laurence Frost and
Michel Rose)