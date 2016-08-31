PARIS Aug 31 French construction-to-media
conglomerate Bouygues named two new deputy CEOs on
Wednesday as Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues, group head since
1989, prepared his succession.
Family-controlled Bouygues also reiterated its pledge to
improve its profitability this year after first-half earnings
were boosted by an improved performance at its telecom arm.
Bouygues, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest
private TV broadcaster TF1, said first-half current
operating profit rose 73.1 percent to 206 million euros
($229.61 million) from 119 million a year earlier. Sales
declined 3 percent to 14.669 billion euros.
According to a Bouygues poll of 11 analysts, median
forecasts included first-half sales of 14.797 billion euros and
current operating profit of 174 million.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)