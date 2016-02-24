PARIS Feb 24 French conglomerate Bouygues said on Wednesday improved profitability at its telecoms unit and at its TF1 television channel helped it deliver forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in profitability for 2016.

The company also said discussions in view of a possible merger between Bouygues Telecom, France's third-mobile phone operator, and bigger rival Orange, were continuing.

The family-controlled group, which builds roads and owns TF1 , France's biggest private broadcaster, said current operating profit reached 941 million euros ($1.04 billion)last year, against 888 million in 2014.

Sales reached 32.428 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters were on average predicting operating profit of 852 million euros on sales of 32.529 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher)