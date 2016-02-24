UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
PARIS Feb 24 French conglomerate Bouygues said on Wednesday improved profitability at its telecoms unit and at its TF1 television channel helped it deliver forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in profitability for 2016.
The company also said discussions in view of a possible merger between Bouygues Telecom, France's third-mobile phone operator, and bigger rival Orange, were continuing.
The family-controlled group, which builds roads and owns TF1 , France's biggest private broadcaster, said current operating profit reached 941 million euros ($1.04 billion)last year, against 888 million in 2014.
Sales reached 32.428 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters were on average predicting operating profit of 852 million euros on sales of 32.529 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher)
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.