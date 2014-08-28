BRIEF-Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'Reilly's Fox News Primetime Slot-Fox News
* Says host Tucker Carlson will take over Bill O'reilly's primetime slot following O'Reilly's departure Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Aug 28 Bouygues SA CFO tells Reuters after presentation of first-half results: * Bouygues is studying options to restructure the refined products activity of its road-building unit Colas, with job cuts likely -CFO * Colas needs to cut oil production and staff at its Dunkerque site, which employs around 250 people in total -CFO
NEW YORK, April 19 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has decided to part ways with star cable news host Bill O'Reilly following allegations of sexual harassment, the company said on Wednesday.