PARIS Feb 26 Bouygues is keeping a
close watch on the evolution of France's telecoms sector, Chief
Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Wednesday, declining
to comment further on talk of a possible tie-up with
Vivendi-owned SFR.
A price war in the French mobile market has sparked
speculation about potential consolidation in the sector, and Les
Echos newspaper reported that Bouygues Telecom was considering
merging with SFR, an option that cable firm Numericable
is already looking at.
"We are very closely watching how the situation evolves in
telecoms, we think about and work a lot on this topic," the CEO
said, noting that his group had recently struck a deal with SFR,
France's second-largest telecom operator behind Orange
, to share part of its mobile network.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)