PARIS Feb 27 Bouygues is not discussing any potential tie-ups with its mobile telecom competitors in France, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Wednesday.

Recent media reports had indicated that the mobile telecom sector in France was readying for consolidation after the arrival of low-cost competitor Free Mobile, owned by Iliad , shook up the market last year. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)