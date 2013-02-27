BRIEF-HC Semitek's board elects new chairman
* Says board elects Yu Xinhua as chairman, replacing Zhou Fuyun who resigned due to personal reasons
PARIS Feb 27 Bouygues is not discussing any potential tie-ups with its mobile telecom competitors in France, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Wednesday.
Recent media reports had indicated that the mobile telecom sector in France was readying for consolidation after the arrival of low-cost competitor Free Mobile, owned by Iliad , shook up the market last year. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
* Says board elects Yu Xinhua as chairman, replacing Zhou Fuyun who resigned due to personal reasons
* Westell Technologies Inc - Class A common stock expected to begin trading at post-split level as of commencement of trading on June 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: