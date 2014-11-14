PARIS Nov 14 French conglomerate Bouygues
raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday after it
posted better-than-expected sales in the third quarter despite a
weaker construction market and a price war in telecoms in
France.
Bouygues said in a statement that it now expects 2014 sales
to be flat to 1 percent lower versus 2013 after it posted a 1
percent rise in quarterly revenue to 9.041 billion euros, above
the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll average of 8.619 billion.
Quarterly current operating profit fell to 420 million euros
(522.10 million US dollar) from 531 million a year earlier.
In August, Bouygues forecast 2014 sales would decline by
between 1 percent and 2 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)