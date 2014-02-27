China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
PARIS Feb 27 Bouygues, France's third-place mobile operator, has hired investment banks HSBC and Rothschild to advise it on a potential tie-up with larger rival Vivendi's SFR, said two people close to the situation.
SFR, which is second-place in mobile behind Orange, was put into play this week after Vivendi confirmed on Monday that it had been approached for a deal by Altice, the parent company of French cable operator Numericable.
Bouygues is now evaluating whether to try to crash the party, the people said. Yet, it faces an uphill battle given that merging the number two and three mobile operators would certainly attract regulatory scrutiny, a handicap a Numericable offer would not face.
A spokeswoman for Bouygues was not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for Vivendi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in