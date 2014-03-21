PARIS, March 21 The new takeover offer French
conglomerate Bouygues has made for Vivendi's
telecom unit SFR runs until April 8, a company spokesman said on
Friday.
Bouygues re-opened the battle to buy France's second biggest
telecoms provider on Thursday, less than a week after Vivendi
began exclusive talks with rival bidder Numericable.
The Vivendi-Numericable talks are scheduled to last three weeks
- until April 4.
The April 8 deadline, which the spokesman told Reuters was
linked to the offer's financing terms, had not been disclosed in
the improved offer announcement.
Under its new proposal, Bouygues said it will pay Vivendi
another 1.85 billion euros in cash, taking the cash element of
its offer to 13.15 billion euros and leaving Vivendi with just
21.5 percent of a separately listed Bouygues Telecom-SFR entity
instead of 43 percent under its previous
proposal.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)