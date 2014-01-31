BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
PARIS Jan 31 French network operators Bouygues Telecom and SFR announced on Friday an agreement to share part of their mobile networks to improve client coverage and save costs.
The agreement covers 57 percent of the population and will lead to the creation of a joint entity to manage the shared network infrastructure, a process which will take until 2017 to complete, the operators said in a joint statement. Each operator will however retain total commercial independence. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p4FH8X) Further company coverage: