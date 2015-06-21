* Numericable SFR owner Patrick Drahi made 10 bln euro offer
* Bouygues to review offer on Tuesday at board meeting
* Economy Minister says time is not right for consolidation
By Leila Abboud and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, June 21 Patrick Drahi, the owner of
France's number two telecoms player Numericable-SFR,
has offered to buy smaller rival Bouygues Telecom for
about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash, two people
familiar with the matter said.
The move, which was first reported by the Journal de
Dimanche, would take the French mobile market from four to three
players at a time when the merits of such consolidation are
being hotly debated in Europe.
Any potential deal could face opposition in France, with two
ministers already firing warning shots on Sunday.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron reiterated his view that
the time was not right for consolidation in the sector, which he
said needed investment. France will soon kick off an auction for
4G mobile spectrum and the government is pushing operators to
invest in fibre broadband.
Budget Minister Christian Eckert told France Inter radio the
government was "not in favour" of the potential deal, as it was
worried over its impact on "investment and employment".
Billionaire Drahi, who owns Numericable-SFR's parent
company Altice, is offering to buy all of third-place
Bouygues Telecom, which has 11 million mobile clients.
With massive cost savings possible from combining the two
companies, Drahi is offering a rich price, higher than in an
earlier round of sales talks last year. Most analysts value
Bouygues Telecom at around 5 billion euros.
Drahi wants to move now because of concerns that interest
rates could rise in the coming months, making Altice's approach
of highly leveraged deals more costly, said one source.
Altice has snapped up U.S. cable company Suddenlink,
Portugal Telecom, and SFR in the past 18 months.
It remains to be seen, however, whether Martin Bouygues, the
scion whose family conglomerate owns the Bouygues Telecom, will
agree to sell. He is pushing for a price closer to 11 billion
euros, the sources said.
After Drahi beat Bouygues to buy SFR last year, Martin
Bouygues has said the operator can thrive on its own and has
said numerous times that he does not want to sell the unit he
created, which sits alongside his father's construction and
roads business.
To avoid competition issues, Drahi has lined up an agreement
with low-cost player Iliad that would buy much of
Bouygues Telecom's mobile spectrum and towers, said the sources.
Market leader Orange could take on several hundreds of
Bouygues Telecom staff.
Bouygues Telecom's parent Bouygues will hold a board meeting
on Tuesday to review the offer.
Altice, Bouygues and Iliad declined comment. Numericable-SFR
and Orange could not be reached for comment.
In France, the entry of low-cost player Iliad into the
mobile market in 2012, has put pressure on prices and on
existing players to consolidate.
Loss-making Bouygues Telecom has been the centre of
attention after losing the bidding war in April 2014 for SFR to
cable group Numericable.
Encouraged by the French government, Orange, Iliad and
Bouygues held three-way talks about a consolidation deal last
year, but they collapsed over valuation and how to split up
Bouygues between the two buyers.
Reacting to the report, Macron told Reuters: "I repeat that
today consolidation is not something to wish for, for the
sector. Employment, investment and a better service for
consumers are the priorities. A consolidation would have a
negative impact on these issues."
The issue of how much telecoms deal-making is too much is
raging in Europe right now with acquisitions picking up pace.
Last week EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager
said in Paris she was wary of telecoms mergers, warning that
consumers could end up with higher bills and less innovative
companies.
In Austria, which went to three operators in 2013, customers
are paying more for mobile services although they are also
consuming more data as well, and the effects of similar deals in
Ireland and Germany remain to be seen.
Two sources close to the situation in France said they did
not think Macron's comments closed the door on a deal, adding
that the minister likely wants assurances that the upcoming
auction of 700 megahertz spectrum will be successful.
A deal between Altice and Bouygues would reduce the bidding
field, and could limit the money brought in to state coffers.
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
