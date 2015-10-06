* Eyes EBITDA margin of 25 pct in 2017, 35 pct longer-term
* Sees annual capex of around 750 mln euros in coming years
* Sees sales from network growing more than 10 pct in 2017
vs 2014
(Adds details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Oct 6 Bouygues Telecom,
France's third-largest mobile operator, said on Tuesday it aimed
to improve its profit margins and sales in the coming years as
it seeks to defend its standalone strategy.
In June, Martin Bouygues, the head of parent company
Bouygues, rebuffed a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) bid for
Bouygues Telecom by Altice, the holding company of
tycoon Patrick Drahi, saying the unit had the means to prosper
on its own.
Bouygues Telecom notably believes that the quality and
strength of its mobile network will help it benefit from a new
period of growth in the telecoms market, as subscribers
increasingly watch videos and play games on their mobile
devices.
When it rebuffed Drahi's offer, Bouygues had said the
telecoms unit aimed to return to an 2011 EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of at least
25 percent of sales by 2017 against 17.98 percent in 2014.
This would be achieved notably by cutting costs and
increasing its fixed and mobile subscriber base by 1 million
each by 2017.
Bouygues Telecom reiterated these targets in a statement
released ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, and set a
new EBITDA margin target of 35 percent longer-term.
Bouygues Telecom, which has been hit by a price war in the
French telecoms market since the arrival of Iliad in
2012, has responded with a turnaround plan including staff cuts
and a focus on the rollout of its very-high speed 4G network and
on the fixed broadband market.
Bouygues Telecom said on Tuesday it would exceed by 100
million euros its target for 300 million euros of cost savings
in 2016 versus the end of 2013.
It also said it aimed to grow network sales by more than 10
percent by 2017 from 3.869 billion euros in 2014 and that it
targeted average annual capital expenditures of around 750
million euros in the coming years.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and
Andrew Callus)