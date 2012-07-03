PARIS, July 3 France's Bouygues is
expected to announce on Tuesday a voluntary redundancy plan at
its telecom unit, threatening several hundreds of job, as it
struggles with competition from ultra-low-cost new entrant Free
Mobile, according to Les Echos.
Bouygues Telecom's works council will meet on Tuesday
afternoon, according to the French daily.
A similar labour-management meeting on cost reductions and
potential job cuts is due on Tuesday at Bouygues' rival SFR, a
unit of Vivendi.
Bouygues Telecom, which employs 10,000, is facing a drop in
sales which could fall 15 to 20 percent this year, and in
profitability, despite the previous launch of a cost reduction
plan of 300 million euros per year, the newspaper added.
No one was available for comment immediately at Bouygues
Telecom.
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by David Cowell)