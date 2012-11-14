PARIS Nov 14 Bouygues' telecom unit expects to finalise a capital increase by the end of the year to offset the costs of securing a fourth-generation mobile licence last year, the unit's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We think a share capital increase of Bouygues Telecom is necessary," Eric Haentjens told analysts. "This will be done in the fourth quarter."

(Reporting by Elena Berton)