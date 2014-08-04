PARIS Aug 4 Bouygues said on Monday
that its telecoms division will pursue its transformation plan
as an independent company and added that no third party had made
an offer for the business.
Bouygues issued the comments in response to "recent
statements in the press" just days after French telecoms group
Iliad unveiled a surprise $15 billion bid for T-Mobile
US.
"Bouygues reiterates that Bouygues Telecom is continuing the
implementation of its transformation plan announced on June 11,
2014 aimed at securing an independent future," Bouygues said.
"In addition, the group has not received to date any
takeover bids for its subsidiary Bouygues Telecom."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)