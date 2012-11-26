PARIS Nov 26 Bouygues Telecom said on
Monday that it had agreed to sell 2,166 mobile towers in France
to Antin Infrastructure Partners for 205 million euros ($266
million).
Such "tower sale and lease back" deals are becoming
increasingly common as cash-strapped telecoms operators seek
alternative means of financing their activities.
Dutch operator KPN and Deutsche Telekom's
U.S. unit recently completed similar deals.
Bouygues, like other French mobile operators, has been
rocked by a price war after Iliad launched a new low-
cost mobile service in January, and is cutting jobs to offset a
decline in operating profit this year.
Some 1,873 mobile towers that belonged to Bouygues have
already been handed over to Antin, while the rest will be
completed in the second quarter of 2013.
Antin will set up a company called France Pylones Services
(FPS) to own, operate the towers and rent capacity to Bouygues
and other telecom operators.
Bouygues said it was keeping 15 percent ownership of FPS. As
a result the tower deal will bring in 185 million euros net to
Bouygues, which it said it would use to invest in its business
and pay down debt.
