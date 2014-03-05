PARIS/LONDON, March 5 Bouygues' bid for Vivendi's SFR will be financed with cash, debt, and shares in the newly combined company, and will not require a capital increase, said two people close to the situation.

Vivendi is expecting offers for France's second-biggest telecom group from French cable operator Numericable and Bouygues, sources earlier said, ahead of a 1900GMT deadline on Wednesday.

"The financing is perfectly lined up and there is no need to do a cash call," said one of the people.

A spokesman for Bouygues did not return a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Leila Abboud, and Gwenaelle Barzic)