PARIS, March 5 Vivendi said on Wednesday that it had received two offers for telecom unit SFR from smaller rival Bouygues Telecom and Altice , the parent of local cable operator Numericable.

Both offers were binding and included financing commitments, it said.

"Vivendi will consider all options available regarding the future of its subsidiary and the group, in the best interests of employees and shareholders," said the company. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)