PARIS, July 3 France's Bouygues is
expected to announce on Tuesday a voluntary redundancy plan at
its telecoms unit, threatening several hundreds of jobs, as it
struggles with competition from ultra-low-cost new entrant Free
Mobile, according to Les Echos.
Bouygues Telecom's works council will meet on Tuesday
afternoon, the French daily newspaper reported.
A similar labour-management meeting on cost reductions and
potential job cuts is due on Tuesday at the company's rival SFR,
a unit of Vivendi.
Bouygues Telecom, which employs 10,000, is facing a drop in
sales, which could fall 15 to 20 percent this year, and
profitability, despite having launched a cost-reduction plan
intended to save 300 million euros ($377.52 million) a year, the
newspaper added.
A Bouygues spokesman declined to comment on the agenda for
works council meeting.
However, he said that the company still expects sales at the
telecoms operation to shrink 10 percent this year and earnings
before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to
contract by 250 million euros, confirming the company's previous
targets.
At 0848 GMT, Bouygues shares, which have lost about 13
percent of their value since the start of the year, were trading
0.42 percent lower at 21.35 euros, underperforming the CAC 40
index, up 0.41 percent.
($1 = 0.7947 euro)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet and Elena Berton; Editing by David
Cowell and David Goodman)