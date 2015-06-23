By Leila Abboud
PARIS, June 23 Martin Bouygues, scion of one of
France's top industrialist families, must decide on Tuesday
whether he is ready to part with the telecoms business that is
his main contribution to the conglomerate built by his father.
The Bouygues board will meet at 1600 GMT to discuss what
sources said was a 10 billion euro ($11.3 billion) bid by
European telecom group Altice. In reality, the
decision lies with the 63-year-old Bouygues alone.
"No one really knows what is on his mind, whether he'll sell
now," said one person familiar with the situation.
"(But) if he sells, he'll have commanded an amazing price
for the business he founded and carries his name," the source
said of a business ranked as France's third largest mobile
player.
Martin Bouygues has already rebuffed at least two offers for
the unit in the past year and as recently as last month Bouygues
insisted that Bouygues Telecom could prosper on its own. He once
even rebuffed a question about selling the business by firing
back at a journalist: "And you, would you sell your wife?"
But the offer by Altice's Patrick Drahi, a fellow telecoms
tycoon whose own empire-building took off in 2014 when he beat
out Martin Bouygues to acquire Vivendi's SFR, the second-biggest
mobile operator, outstrips all past approaches.
A 10 billion euro price tag would value the unit as much as
the entire Bouygues group before the offer was made public --
and much higher than two previous offers that Bouygues got for
about 5.5 billion from Orange and Iliad, and 8 billion euros in
an earlier approach from Drahi.
It would be the equivalent of 14.4 times its 2014 EBITDA
earnings of 694 million euros, compared to what investment house
Raymond James estimated was a mobile sector average of 7-11
times before synergies.
POLITICAL CONCERN
Price is not the only factor in Bouygues' decision.
Drahi could extract as much as one billion euros a year in
synergies, analysts estimate, a fact that would create lucrative
new profit margins but only at the expense of painful job cuts
-- something Bouygues would want to avoid for the family
business.
Top ministers in President Francois Hollande's Socialist
government have moreover expressed their concern over the deal.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Tuesday set five conditions
for any accord, including employment guarantees, assurances on
investment in high-speed broadband and the upcoming auction of
radio spectrum for 4G mobile broadband networks, from which the
state wants to raise 2.5 billion euros.
Set against that is the increasingly cut-throat nature of
the French telecoms sector and how Bouygues Telecom, after a
strong start, has struggled to keep up since the 2012 arrival of
Iliad took the total number of players to four.
A turnaround plan including staff cuts and a re-positioning
of the business has failed to generate positive cash-flow, while
its late entry into the fixed line market means it can only sell
broad-band by renting capacity from Numericable.
By 0750 GMT Bouygues shares were up 0.25 percent, having
jumped 13 percent on Monday despite uncertainties surrounding
the deal, while Altice shares were up 0.6 percent and
Numericable-SFR shares were down 2.3 percent.
($1 = 0.8872 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark
John and Keith Weir)