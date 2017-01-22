Jan 22 Bovis Homes Group Plc investor
Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley
Group Holdings Plc, urging the London builder to
consider an all-share merger with its smaller rival, the Sunday
Times reported.
Housebuilder Redrow Plc is monitoring the situation
after Schroders, Bovis's second-biggest shareholder with a stake
of about 6.4 percent, moved to push for a sale of Bovis, the
Times said. (bit.ly/2jPDI6f)
Bovis said earlier in January that chief executive David
Ritchie had quit, days after the housebuilder warned on profit
because it failed to complete the number of homes it expected by
the end of 2016.
The British property market has been generally resilient
since the EU vote, defying predictions of a downturn, and the
average price of the homes Bovis completed in 2016 was up about
10 percent on a year earlier.
Bovis, Berkeley, Redrow, and Schroders could not immediately
be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Roche)