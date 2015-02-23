Feb 23 Bovis Homes Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 69 percent to 133.5 million stg

* Total dividend up 159 percent to 35 penceper share

* Fy revenue rose 46 percent to 809.4 million stg

* Final dividend 23 penceper share

* Robust current trading (to 20 february 2015) . 479 private reservations achieved in first 7 weeks of 2015 (2014: 468)

2,336 cumulative sales achieved at 20 february 2015 for 2015 legal completion (2014: 1,875)