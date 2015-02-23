BRIEF-RTW Investments reports 5 pct passive stake in Corium International
* RTW Investments Lp reports a 5 percent passive stake in Corium International Inc as of May 1 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pPwVd3) Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 69 percent to 133.5 million stg
* Total dividend up 159 percent to 35 penceper share
* Fy revenue rose 46 percent to 809.4 million stg
* Final dividend 23 penceper share
* Robust current trading (to 20 february 2015) . 479 private reservations achieved in first 7 weeks of 2015 (2014: 468)
* 2,336 cumulative sales achieved at 20 february 2015 for 2015 legal completion (2014: 1,875) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fidelity Southern Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8z3Qh) Further company coverage: