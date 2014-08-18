UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
LONDON Aug 18 British housebuilder Bovis Homes said it expected to see a significant increase in 2014 profits, in line with its forecasts, as it posted first-half results boosted by a record number of completions.
Bovis, which has focused on more affluent regions in the south of England in recent years, said operating profit stood at 51.2 million pounds ($85.7 million) in the period to 30 June 2014, up 150 percent on the same period last year.
The group said the average sale price for 2014 was expected to be between 210,000 pounds and 215,000 pounds.
($1 = 0.5978 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)
NEW YORK, April 18 Verizon Communications Inc has agreed to buy optical fiber from Corning Inc for at least $1.05 billion over the next three years as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier aims to improve its network infrastructure, the companies said on Tuesday.