LONDON, March 13 Shares in British homebuilder
Bovis jumped around 8 percent on Monday after it said it
was in talks with rival Galliford Try about a possible
takeover.
Bovis shares hit their highest level since September as they
rose to as high as 911.5 pence and were trading at 893 pence at
0838 GMT, valuing the company at about 1.2 billion pounds
($1.47 billion). Galliford Try shares edged up 0.2 percent.
Bovis said on Sunday it had rejected a bid approach from
Galliford Try but remained in talks about a possible deal. It
also said had also rejected a proposal from another suitor,
Redrow.
A tie up between Galliford and Bovis would see Britain's
sixth- and eighth-biggest housebuilders combine in search of
economies of scale in an industry which has reported rising
profits in recent years and so far shown little vulnerability to
Britain's exit from the European Union.
($1 = 0.8189 pounds)
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)