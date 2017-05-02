LONDON May 2 British housebuilder Bovis
, which was subject to two failed buyout bids earlier
this year, said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit from the
talks and a review conducted in February after the firm warned
on profits.
Bovis, which said sales so far this year are in line with
reduced building expectations, warned on profits at the end of
2016 after it failed to build enough homes, prompting its chief
executive to quit.
In April, British housebuilder Galliford Try pulled
out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy Bovis
after the two failed to agree on price, a week after
another potential suitor Redrow also pulled out.
"The group will incur one-off advisory fees of around 2.8
million pounds related to the merger proposals... and the
group's strategic review announced in February," the firm said.
Bovis has hired former Galliford chief Greg Fitzgerald and
shareholders will vote on his pay during Tuesday's annual
general meeting.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)