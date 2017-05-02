LONDON May 2 Shareholders at British builder
Bovis overwhelmingly backed a pay deal for the firm's
new boss who is charged with turning around the ailing firm
which was subject to two failed takeover bids after it issued a
profit warning.
Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald's remuneration package
includes a 650,000 pound ($840,000) salary, plus a
performance-linked additional portion of his salary over the
next few years and a bonus of up to 100 percent in shares.
Fitzgerald's total remuneration at the FTSE 250 company,
which is likely to be much less than many of his peers, was
backed by over 97 percent of shareholder votes at an annual
general meeting on Tuesday, the firm said.
Executive pay has become an increasingly hot topic in
Britain over recent years with many Britons angry at excessive
payouts but investors have had little public success in cutting
remuneration deals.
Last week, however, WPP, the world's largest
advertising agency, said it will reduce the amount it pays its
boss Martin Sorrell to no more than 19 million pounds after an
investor backlash sparked by previous record payouts.
Earlier Bovis said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit due
to a review conducted in February after it failed to build
enough homes under Fitzgerald's predecessor and from failed
takeover talks with rivals Redrow and Galliford Try
.
($1 = 0.7765 pounds)
