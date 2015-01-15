LONDON Jan 15 British housebuilder Bovis Homes
said it expected its strong run to continue this year
after confirming that it was on track to post a 68 percent
growth in profit for 2014, in line with market expectations.
Analysts expect Bovis to post pretax profit of 133 million
pounds ($202.39 million) for 2014, according to a Thomson
Reuters consensus forecast, compared to the 79 million pounds it
made last year.
"Subject to market conditions being similar to 2014, we
expect to deliver further growth in revenue and profit, giving
rise to further improvement in returns in 2015," Chief Executive
David Ritchie said in a statement on Thursday.
Bovis, which has focused on more affluent regions in the
south of England in recent years, also said it would pay a final
dividend for 2014 of 23 pence per share, in line with its
already announced intention to raise its full-year payout by 169
percent.
Profit growth in 2014 was driven by a rise in the number of
completions to 3,635 for the year from 2,813 the year before and
a rise in the average sales price.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)