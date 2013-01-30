BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
LONDON Jan 30 Bovis Homes Group PLC : * New, longer banking arrangement agreed * Entered into a £125 million committed revolving credit facility expiring in
March 2017 * And a three year term loan of £25 million
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.