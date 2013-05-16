UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate at 6.25 pct
KIGALI, March 29 Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.
May 16 Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Sales rates have increased ahead of management's expectations * Private net reservations (2012: 783), a 26% increase year on year * At 10 may 2013 the group held 1,238 private sales for 2013 legal completion
(2012: 1,013 * Group's total sales position to date was 1,852 units (2012: 1,437 * Housing profit margin is also expected to increase compared to the first half
of 2012 * Return on capital to improve to a level approaching 10% for 2013 (2012: 7.7%)
KIGALI, March 29 Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.
PARIS, March 29 Emmanuel Macron, the centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election in May, said on Wednesday his priority, as Britain starts the process of divorce from the European Union, would be to protect EU citizens.
* Pursuant to a resolution passed at meeting of board on 29 March, a final dividend of RMB0.48 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was proposed Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nzDoJI) Further company coverage: