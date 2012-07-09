July 9 Bovis Homes Group Plc said trading during the first half of the year was robust and that housing market conditions in the United Kingdom remained stable.

The British housebuilder said it completed 944 homes for the six months ended June 30 compared with 801 homes a year ago.

Average sales price during the period increased 1 percent to 164,400 pounds ($254,900).

Net private reservations rose 24 percent to 993.

The Longfield, Kent-based company said home buyers were taking longer to make their purchase decision and continued to face a challenging mortgage process.

A focus on margins is helping UK housebuilders recover their footing after several difficult years, supported by lower land prices, cost-cutting and a shift in product mix from apartments towards houses, which is lifting selling prices.

Last week, Persimmon Plc Britain's largest housebuilder by market value followed other property developers by saying that market conditions had been relatively stable despite sentiment being hit by the continued weakness in the wider economy. [ID: nL6E8I32DV]

Bovis Homes shares, which have gained ten percent since the start of the year, closed at 475 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.