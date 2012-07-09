July 9 Bovis Homes Group Plc said
trading during the first half of the year was robust and that
housing market conditions in the United Kingdom remained stable.
The British housebuilder said it completed 944 homes for the
six months ended June 30 compared with 801 homes a year ago.
Average sales price during the period increased 1 percent
to 164,400 pounds ($254,900).
Net private reservations rose 24 percent to 993.
The Longfield, Kent-based company said home buyers were
taking longer to make their purchase decision and continued to
face a challenging mortgage process.
A focus on margins is helping UK housebuilders recover their
footing after several difficult years, supported by lower land
prices, cost-cutting and a shift in product mix from apartments
towards houses, which is lifting selling prices.
Last week, Persimmon Plc Britain's largest
housebuilder by market value followed other property developers
by saying that market conditions had been relatively stable
despite sentiment being hit by the continued weakness in the
wider economy.
Bovis Homes shares, which have gained ten percent since the
start of the year, closed at 475 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Friday.