LONDON Jan 16 British housebuilder Bovis Homes
said its order book was at its strongest state in many years and
that it was seeing robust demand for its homes in the early
weeks of 2014, as buyers backed by the government help boost the
housing market.
In a trading update on Tuesday ahead of its full year
results, the company said it had 1,377 forward sales marked for
2014 delivery at Jan. 1, 77 percent higher than at the same
point last year.
Bovis said it would post a "significant" rise in profits in
2013, in line with market expectations, driven by the completion
of more homes, higher average sales prices and an improvement in
its profit margin.
Analysts expect Bovis to post full year pretax profits of 74
to 79 million pounds, on revenues of 516 to 554 million pounds,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
It completed 26 percent more private homes compared to the
prior year, while a move to build more lucrative family homes in
higher value, south England areas boosted its average sales
price by 14 percent to 195,100 pounds ($319,000).
Its operating profit margin over the year rose to approach
15 percent, up from 13.3 percent in 2012, it said.
Britain's housebuilders have enjoyed a strong return in
buyer demand over the past year thanks to a government move to
help aspiring homeowners, which has stoked demand for their
newly built homes and wider market sentiment.
Shares in Bovis, which have risen 33 percent over the past
year, closed at 841 pence on Wednesday valuing it at 1.13
billion pounds.