Aug 20 Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC H1 revenue rose 27 percent to

170.3 million STG * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC H1 pretax profit 16.2 million STG * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC interim dividend 3 pence per share * H1 profit before tax £16.2M versus £8.1M in 2011 * H1 revenue £170.3M versus £133.6M in 2011 * Completions of 944 homes, an increase of 18% with an average sales price of

£164,400 * The group's profits will continue to increase significantly in the second

half of 2012