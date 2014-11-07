Nov 7 Bovis Homes Group Plc
* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 with an
increase in volumes expected of circa 30% over 2013
* Average sales price for 2014 legal completions expected to
be approximately 10% greater than in 2013
* Operating margin for 2014 expected to be circa 17% (2013:
14.9%)
* Normal seasonal pattern in trading activity during 2014
with a weaker summer period followed by an improvement in autumn
* Expects to continue its strong growth in volumes, profits
and return on capital employed, based on current market
conditions continuing
* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 and is
targeting volumes of circa 3,650 homes
* Sales rates have been robust albeit lower in second half
of year compared to strong equivalent period in 2013
* In 43 weeks to 31 october 2014, group achieved 2,886 net
private reservations (2013 comparable: 2,334)
