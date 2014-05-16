(Adds details)

LONDON May 16 British housebuilder Bovis Homes upped its profitability expectations on Friday, after revealing that it had sold almost 80 percent more homes since the start of the year compared to the previous year.

A greater availability of mortgages and government schemes to help British buyers get on the housing ladder has stoked buyer demand. Many housebuilders are now report robust profit margins having bought their land cheaply during the downturn.

Bovis said on Friday it now expects return on capital employed - a measure of profitability - to increase to "at least 15 percent" in 2014, compared to a previous forecast of about 15 percent. It achieved a 10.4 percent return in 2013.

This was underpinned by a 78 percent increase in private reservations for homes to be built in 2014 for the period Jan. 1 to date, and a 3 percent rise in its sales prices.

At 0757, shares in Bovis Homes were down 1.65 percent at 750.14 pence, broadly in line with the Thomson Reuters UK Housebuilding Index which was down 1.53 percent.