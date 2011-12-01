U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
SYDNEY Dec 1 The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will not oppose the proposed acquisition of Bow Energy by Arrow Energy, a venture between Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina.
"The ACCC formed the view that the proposed acquisition of Bow Energy would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition in the wholesale supply of gas to domestic users," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said.
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)