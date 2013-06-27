* MEP Bowles, recent critic of CLO/CDOs, has son in the
industry
* Bowles wields influence on crucial risk retention changes
* Both parties deny conflict of interest
By Owen Sanderson and Robert Smith
LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - Sharon Bowles MEP, chair of the
European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee
and architect of much structured finance regulation, has a son
working as a CDO structurer - the very corner of the industry
which has most to lose from the risk retention proposals for
securitisations.
The European Parliament, Council and Commission worked
together on the "skin-in-the-game" proposals, which, in their
latest version, force CLO managers to hold the equity in their
deals.
CLOs are essentially loan funds, so this is like asking
asset managers to seed their funds from their own pockets rather
than raise money externally.
Bowles, speaking to the Global ABS conference in Brussels
last week, said "it was never the intention of the [risk
retention] legislation to allow the selling on of the retained
tranche, nor for us to find it being taken on by asset managers
while banks run off with the fees".
But CLO issuers assert that selling on the retained tranche
is a core part of their business model. These vehicles do not
"originate to distribute" as is the case in residential
mortgage-backed securitisations, and their portfolios are
usually bought in the secondary market.
"The proposed CLO retention changes have a political element
with some politicians seemingly unwilling to change their minds
no matter how convincing the argument," said Ranbir Singh
Lakhpuri, portfolio manager, leveraged finance at Insight
Investment, speaking at S&P's European Leveraged Finance
conference.
"This has impacted but not closed the European CLO
pipeline."
A month before this speech, Bowles' son Damian Horton joined
US investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald, as a CDO structurer and
deal originator, based in London.
Cantor recently hired a European CLO team, also announcing
in mid-May that Jason Eppleston had joined as head of structured
credit origination and Simon Gold as head of structured credit
trading Europe the previous September.
Cantor has yet to be awarded a public mandate for a new
issue European CLO. In general, these structures are simpler
than pre-crisis CDOs, being backed largely by senior secured
loans with no embedded structured finance and no derivatives.
Bowles described CDOs as part of the "alphabet soup" of CDS,
ABS, CDO and MBS assets" in 2012.
A spokesman for Bowles confirmed that Horton works as a CDO
structurer and said the situation presents no conflict.
Horton said that any job in European finance would come
under his mother's remit, and that her role does not present any
conflicts in his work. He cited her recent speech as
demonstrating there are no grounds for suspecting favourable
treatment.
Managers have their performance aligned with the portfolio
by taking most of their fees after bondholders get paid, and are
usually thinly capitalised asset management firms. Equity in CLO
and CDO deals usually comes from a third party, who will usually
work with the manager from an early stage.
Recent standards from the EBA implementing the latest
version of the risk retention (skin-in-the-game) rules banned
this practice outright, causing outrage in the newly-recovered
CLO market. One deal, Alcentra's Jubilee 2013, had to be
restructured in the middle of marketing so that it met the new
requirements.
The reception Bowles received at Global ABS was decidedly
mixed. One senior securitisation lawyer said that if she was a
friend of the industry, he would hate to see what an enemy
looked like, while a senior rating agency director described her
position, facing both the industry and other politicians, as
"impossibly difficult".
While Bowles has pushed for stringent application of the
latest risk retention rules irrespective of the damage it could
do to the CLO market structure, she has defended the industry in
the past.
Her speech to Global ABS said that when risk retention was
first proposed in CRD II, she was not a fan of it. The entire
issue was caught up in the demonising of all securitisations
that was prevalent at the time, she said, describing it as a
crude tool.
"I fought hard to stop it being increased by Parliament to
10% or even more, which was a real threat both in CRD II and
again more recently in CRD IV," she said.
Horton has recently been critical of the excesses in the
structured credit industry, in March saying on Twitter "I see a
resurgence of CDOs, so would describe things as dangerous. Need
new banks, not another 2006."
In December 2012, he described complex CDO structuring as
"book upfront profits by bond issuance (time travel) paid for by
higher future loss rate."
Bowles and Horton co-authored a chapter in a book for the
New Economics Foundation about the future of banking. The
chapter acknowledged that investment banking has an important
role to play in our economies, but went on to outline a system
for capital allocation which is a hybrid of crowd-funding and
franchise subsidiaries.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson)