Nov 6 West Africa-focused explorer Bowleven Plc
said British oil services company Petrofac Ltd
will help it develop its Etinde Permit blocks, offshore
Cameroon, and invest up to $500 million there.
Shares in Bowleven shot up almost 22 percent on the London
Stock Exchange in early trading on Tuesday, and were among the
top percentage gainers on the exchange.
Petrofac said it will provide engineering capability to
Bowleven's Cameroonian subsidiary Euroil to chalk up a Field
Development Plan (FDP) for the first phase of development at
Etinde, where Bowleven operates three shallow blocks.
"(The deal) should help alleviate funding concerns and
validate Etinde project in the eyes of investors," N+1 Singer
analyst Jack Allardyce wrote in a note.
Euroil will pay Petrofac, which designs and builds oil and
gas infrastructure for state-run firms in Turkmenistan, Abu
Dhabi and Algeria, for its services before the FDP is approved.
Petrofac will subsequently execute the plan. Its investment
will be part of Bowleven's financial commitment to develop the
asset.
Bowleven said a share of revenue from Etinde will go to
Petrofac.
Shares in Bowleven were trading up 13 percent at 84.25 pence
at 0842 GMT. They touched a high of 91.11 earlier in the
session.
Petrofac shares were little changed at 1574.40 pence at 0844
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)