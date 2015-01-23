Marks & Spencer names Archie Norman as new chairman
LONDON, May 5 British retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed industry veteran Archie Norman as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 Shares of online data storage provider Box Inc rose as much as 50 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $2.51 billion.
The company raised $175 million after its initial public offering of 12.5 million Class A common shares was priced at $14.00 each, above the expected range.
Box's shares opened at $20.20 and hit a high of $21.00 in early trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Box's shareholders include venture capital firms Draper Fisher Jurvetson and U.S. Venture Partners, and hedge fund Coatue Management. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
YANGON, May 5 Myanmar's government has warned the public that false news and rumours are being spread by unidentified people wishing to cause "political instability" during the tenure of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, state-run media said on Friday.