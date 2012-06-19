SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 Enterprise cloud-storage provider Box.net said Tuesday it would begin a push into Europe by opening its first office in central London.

The Dropbox competitor, staffed with 450 employees in its Palo Alto headquarters, is looking to hire up to 100 more by the end of next year in Europe, a market that accounts for 15 percent of Box's revenue, CEO Aaron Levie told Reuters.

"We've seen healthy demand in Europe," Levie said, adding that the London office will serve as a base for the startup's burgeoning sales team.

So far, individual employees and small divisions within major corporations such as O2, the mobile carrier owned by Spain's Telefonica, have adopted Box, whose software allows teams to share and collaborate on files in the cloud.

But Box faces a challenge in selling to large companies to adopt its technology wholesale.

Box was looking for "very much larger customers and offering more consultative services," Levie said.