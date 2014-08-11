Cast member Zoe Saldana poses at the premiere of ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' in Hollywood, California July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 8, led by "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 65.0 million

2 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 41.5 million

3 (*) Into the Storm.........................$ 18.0 million

4 (*) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 11.1 million

5 (2) Lucy...................................$ 9.3 million

6 (*) Step Up All In.........................$ 6.6 million

7 (4) Hercules...............................$ 5.7 million

8 (3) Get On Up..............................$ 5.0 million

9 (5) Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.........$ 4.4 million

10 (6) Planes: Fire and Rescue................$ 2.4 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes................$ 197.8 million

Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 175.9 million

Lucy..........................................$ 97.4 million

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 65.0 million

Hercules......................................$ 63.5 million

Planes: Fire and Rescue.......................$ 53.0 million

Get On Up.....................................$ 22.9 million

Into the Storm................................$ 18.0 million

The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 11.1 million

Step Up All In................................$ 6.6 million

"Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Planes, Fire and Rescue" were released by Walt Disney Co. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios.

"Get on Up" and "Lucy" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Hercules" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.

"Into the Storm" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.

"Step Up All In" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

