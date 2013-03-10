(From L-R) Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn, actors James Franco, Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, Zach Braff and Producer Joe Roth react to actress Joey King (front) at the premiere of the Disney movie ''Oz the Great and Powerful'' at the El Capitan... REUTERS/Patrick Fallon/Files

LOS ANGELES Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) "Oz the Great and Powerful" dominated movie theaters with an estimated $80.3 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales during the weekend, making it the biggest film debut of 2013.

"Oz" stars James Franco as a small-time magician who is whisked to a magical land and mistaken for a wizard. The $200 million, effects-filled movie is a prequel to the 1939 Hollywood classic "The Wizard of Oz."

In the No. 2 spot, adventure film "Jack the Giant Slayer" earned $10 million during its second weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates. Comedy "Identity Thief" starring Melissa McCarthy took third place with $6.3 million.

Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N), released "Jack the Giant Slayer." "Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

