Cloud storage provider Box Inc (BOX.N) raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time as more users sign up for its services.

Shares of the company, which also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, were up 1.7 percent at $14.40 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Box, whose customers include AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), General Electric Co (GE.N) and Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), said it expects revenue of $299 million-$300 million for the year ending January, up from its previous forecast of $295-$297 million.

Box's revenue rose 38 percent to $78.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $76.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $55.1 million from $51.2 million in the quarter. On a per-share basis, however, the loss narrowed to 45 cents from $3.40 due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.

Excluding items, Box reported a loss of 31 cents per share, in line with analysts' average estimate.

