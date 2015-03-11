March 11 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 61.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $52.9 million, or $2.64 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $43.5 million, or $3.46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Box, which went public in January, said revenue rose to $62.6 million from $38.8 million. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)