BRIEF-Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corp renews normal course issuer bid
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
March 9 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 35.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers subscribed to its content-sharing platform.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $50.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $52.9 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $85 million from $62.6 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* CNO Financial Group Inc says board elected Gary Bhojwani as a director, effective immediately, increasing size of board to 10 members - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rq0yRR) Further company coverage: