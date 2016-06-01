May 31 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 37.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company signed up more customers for its services.

The company's net loss narrowed to $38.6 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $90.2 million from $65.6 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)