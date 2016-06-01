(Adds details on billing, forecast)

June 1 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit but a slowdown in billings growth pulled its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.

Billings - revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period - rose 9 percent to $75.9 million in the first quarter, compared with a 59 percent rise in the preceding quarter. The company had reported a 58 percent jump in billings a year earlier.

Box offers an online content management platform to individuals and businesses such as General Electric Co and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The company, which uses a "freemium" model, said its paying customer base rose to 62,000 at the end of first quarter, up from 57,000 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Box forecast second-quarter revenue of $94 million-$95 million and an adjusted loss of 19-20 cents per share.

The company's net loss narrowed to $38.6 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from $47.3 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 18 cents per share. Analysts had estimated a loss of 24 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $90.2 million from $65.6 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $88.7 million.

The company's shares were down 7 percent at $11.89 in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)