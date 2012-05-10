* Box eyes 2013 IPO
* Hires a director and two top executives
* Latest financing round valued startup at $650 million
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 Box, one of the top
prospects in Silicon Valley's pipeline following Facebook's
imminent IPO, has added three leadership positions as the
company enters a critical expansion phase ahead of a public
offering targeted for mid- to late-2013.
CEO Aaron Levie - who started Box in 2005 as a dorm room
project at the University of Southern California until investor
Mark Cuban convinced him to drop out and focus on it full time -
ruled out an IPO this year, but said the company was bringing in
executives with experience at public companies.
Box, which allows employees at companies to share files and
collaborate on the cloud, has brought on a new board member,
Dana Evan, a former chief financial officer at Verisign
, as well as general counsel Peter McGoff, who guided
secondary share offers at Informatica.
"It won't be a 2012 exercise," Levie told Reuters, referring
to the IPO. "Even though the market is pretty amazing right now,
there are some things we want to get done as a company. We see
these moves as ways of building a strong foundation."
Box has also hired top Salesforce executive Tom
Addis to woo enterprise customers, who make up the bread and
butter of Box's revenue. In recent months the company has signed
on customers spanning a wide swath of industries, from Dow
Chemical to Viacom to tech start-ups like
Spotify and Pandora.
At one movie studio, for instance, sound engineers and
composers use Box's web software to share and edit large
soundtrack files. Box scored a minor coup last year when it
inked a deal with Procter & Gamble to get 18,000
employees to migrate to its services.
"We have customers in every vertical industry," said Josh
Stein, the managing director at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, the
venture firm that invested in Box when it was still three
employees working out of a garage in Berkeley, California.
"It's not just used by sales or marketing," Stein told
Reuters. "It's used by every department. It's like email."
Levie said the company now has amassed 10 million individual
and 120,000 business users. His service is deployed to some
extent at 82 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and its revenues
have tripled over the past year, he said, while declining to
provide specifics.
But plenty of hurdles still lay ahead on the company's road
to an IPO.
For one thing, Box is wrestling with steep costs of building
data centers for its file-storage service and the costs of
selling to new and bigger business clients. As the company aims
to hook in larger corporate customers, Levie has taken to
pitching to CIOs himself, while Box is also planning to open a
European office before the end of the year to sustain top line
growth -- all of which are resource-draining endeavors.
"You don't just send a letter to every CIO and that's it,"
said Rob Koplowitz, an analyst at Forrester Research. "They're
out visiting these folks and having in-depth conversations. And
that marketing cost is high."
Box has also come under pressure in recent weeks with the
announcement of Google Drive, the search giant's long-gestating
foray into cloud-storage.
Levie has played down the ramifications, saying Box has
focused on purely enterprise customers and has been prepared for
Google's entry.
"We've been building a company for the past five years
that's assumed Google Drive's existence," he said.
Regardless of the near-term challenges, Box has been
fingered as one of the most attractive enterprise startups,
hauling in investments from venture firms like Andreessen
Horowitz, Meritech Capital Partners, and Emergence Capital
Partner.
Box recently raised $82 million in funding that valued the
company at over $650 million, according to regulatory filings
analyzed by venture capital data provider VC Experts.
Box reportedly received a $600 million takeover bid from
Citrix prior to its latest funding round last year, an offer
that was seriously considered by investors but ultimately
rejected by Levie and Box co-founder Dylan Smith.
Since then, Box's investors have moved to publicly affirm
their desire to usher the company toward an IPO.
"We didn't take those opportunities because we wanted to
make this a very, very large company," said Stein from Draper
Fisher Jurvetson. "People are just starting to get that it could
be one of the most important software companies in the last 20
years."