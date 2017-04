British boxer Amir Khan poses during a media opportunity at Ponce De Leon Boxing Club in Montebello, California December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

World welterweight title contender Amir Khan has been released on bail after the British boxer was arrested on suspicion of two assaults in the early hours of Friday morning, according to media reports.

Greater Manchester Police would not confirm that it was Khan who had been arrested but they did issue a statement on the incident.

"Just before 1.30am on Friday 4 July 2014 police were called following reports of an assault in Bolton," the statement read.

"Officers discovered two 19-year-old men had been assaulted. Their injuries are not serious.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two assaults and has been bailed until mid-July pending further enquiries."

Khan, however, played down the incident on social media.

"All nonsense please don't believe what you read. I'm home with my family and nobody got beat up," the boxer said on his Twitter account.

Khan is hoping to challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr. for the unbeaten American's World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles.

Mayweather beat Argentine Marcos Maidana on points in a title fight in Las Vegas in May and on the undercard of the same bill Khan outpointed American Luis Collazo.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Ed Osmond/John O'Brien)