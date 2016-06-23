British boxer Anthony Joshua's weaknesses will be exposed when he defends his IBF world heavyweight title, his opponent Dominic Breazeale has said as the American returns to London for the first time since his 2012 Olympics nightmare.

Olympic champion Joshua, who won the world heavyweight crown in only his 16th professional fight, will put up his first defence of the title against Californian Breazeale on Saturday.

"Joshua has a lot of weaknesses. Joshua doesn't have much of a jaw, I understand that he is really robotic," the 30-year-old told British media.

"He has a little speed, a little power, it's the heavyweight game that is what we do.

"He's (Joshua) very raw for having 16 fights. I have definitely had tougher fights than Joshua."

With a record of 17-0, Breazeale is undefeated as a professional and appeared at the 2012 London Olympics, where he lost in the first round.

"Everything from coaching to arrival in London didn't have a lot of education put into it," he added. "You had no idea who was in the competition, no idea who you were fighting."

