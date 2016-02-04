LONDON World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is struggling for motivation and could quit boxing, the controversial fighter told the BBC on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Briton, who stunned Vladimir Klitschko to claim the world heavyweight crown with a points win in Germany in November, may even hang up his gloves before facing the Ukrainian in a rematch scheduled for May or June.

"I'm struggling to get motivated," Fury told BBC radio. "I could walk away. I could just sail into the sunset unbeaten with all the belts and live a normal life."

Fury (25-0), who drew flak for his offensive comments about women, homosexuality and abortion late last year, said he would rather spend more time with his family than chase money or try to secure a legacy.

"All that I would be boxing for is money and I always thought to myself I never want to let sport become about money, he added."

"I've accomplished a dream. It's about how much motivation I have to keep going on. There is life after boxing and I don't know what I'm going to do at the moment. I haven't even cemented I am going to fight in a rematch."

Qatar and Abu Dhabi are reportedly among the five possible venues for the rematch but Fury said he had yet to start training for his next bout.

Fury previously threatened to retire after fellow Briton David Haye twice withdrew from bouts against him through injury in 2013.

